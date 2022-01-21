Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $406,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

