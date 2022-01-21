Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,775. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

