EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. EchoLink has a market cap of $116,164.55 and $2,808.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

