Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 85,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 120,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1,242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,457 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.