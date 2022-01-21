easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 620 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.62) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.67) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 633.07 ($8.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 563.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.49.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

