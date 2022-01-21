Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 15,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 770,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

