Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 156,801 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,801 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Barnes Group worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Barnes Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of B stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.