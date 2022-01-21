Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

