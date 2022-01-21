Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,374 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 74.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

