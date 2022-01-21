e-Gulden Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00318262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,901 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,701 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

