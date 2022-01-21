E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 92,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 146.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,070,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 86.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.