E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $303.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

