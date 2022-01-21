E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $545,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Shares of DHR opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.42. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

