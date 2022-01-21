E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,814 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.92 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

