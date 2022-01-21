E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,335 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 304,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a market cap of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.