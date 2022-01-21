Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 987,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,440,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 177,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.