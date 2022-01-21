Duolingo Inc’s (NYSE:DUOL) Lock-Up Period To End on January 24th

Duolingo’s (NYSE:DUOL) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Duolingo had issued 5,106,113 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $520,823,526 based on an initial share price of $102.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

DUOL opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 224,773 shares of company stock worth $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

