Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 7%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 12,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,723,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Get Doximity alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after buying an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.