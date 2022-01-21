Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Up 4.2%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). 267,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 702,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Distil Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

