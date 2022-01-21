Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $26.76

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $25.65. Discovery shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 116,378 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

