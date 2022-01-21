Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,247.50 ($44.31).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,852 ($38.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,081.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($31.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81).

In related news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

