DinoExchange Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $230.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a market cap of $401,661.41 and approximately $230.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.88 or 0.07279543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.06 or 0.99954507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063414 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

