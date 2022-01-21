DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $35,217.86 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $35,217.86 or 0.91716303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $17.71 million and $182,816.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00056062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.40 or 0.07222647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,379.53 or 0.99950096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063380 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.