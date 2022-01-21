DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.01

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 16692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Get DHT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.28 million, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 813,955 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.