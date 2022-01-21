dHedge DAO Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $378,443.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,971,512 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

