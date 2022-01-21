Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003863 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.66 million and $128,443.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.00529157 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

