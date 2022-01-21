Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $164,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,001 shares of company stock worth $85,454,874 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

