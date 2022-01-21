Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Compass Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

