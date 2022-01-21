Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €153.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €153.00 ($173.86) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €78.98 ($89.75). 827,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is €101.59 and its 200-day moving average is €113.00. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.