Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 295

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 295 ($4.03) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.35) to GBX 297 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.40 ($4.66).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 164.15 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.37. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 164.15 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.41).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($116,192.26). Insiders have sold a total of 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

