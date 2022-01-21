DATA (DTA) Tops One Day Volume of $15,908.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $798,912.80 and approximately $15,908.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

