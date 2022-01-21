Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,461 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,483,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,487,000 after acquiring an additional 348,684 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,106,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 444,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $282.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

