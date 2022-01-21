Dai Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.74 billion and approximately $502.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00110614 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,752,457,226 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

