CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $$8.54 during trading hours on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19 and a beta of -0.20.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

