CX Institutional Buys 102 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $128,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

