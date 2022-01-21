CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $7,247.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00192417 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00036395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00408879 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070333 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,022,731 coins and its circulating supply is 154,022,731 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

