Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $33,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

