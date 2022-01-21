CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

