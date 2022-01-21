CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
