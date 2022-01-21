CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,183,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

