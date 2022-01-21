Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 53,853 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
Shares of CRCT opened at $20.41 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cricut by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
