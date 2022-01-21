Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 113,354 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
