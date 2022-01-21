Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 113,354 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

