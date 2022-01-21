Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

