Creative Planning Purchases 1,632 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15,714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

