Creative Planning Has $1.92 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.80 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.