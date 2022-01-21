Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,842 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.44 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

