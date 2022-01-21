Creative Planning Acquires 1,029 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

BYND stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.