Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.91

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 26818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

