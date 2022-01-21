Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.91

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 26818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.
GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.
The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
About Corning (NYSE:GLW)
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
