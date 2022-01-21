Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $57.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

