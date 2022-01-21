ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,937. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

