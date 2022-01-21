Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 173.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 279,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of SM Energy worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 244,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,691 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

